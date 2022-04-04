Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.21% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,344. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.97. Bank7 has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Bank7 had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank7 will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $90,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $57,733.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank7 by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 261,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth $5,228,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,774,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank7 during the second quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Bank7 by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

