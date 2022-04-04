BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.00.

NYSE:BKU opened at $43.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.21. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 20.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

