Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bankwell Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.33.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.17. The company has a market cap of $267.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.75. Bankwell Financial Group has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $35.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Bankwell Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BWFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,183,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 1,448.0% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 27,512 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $803,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.