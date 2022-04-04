Barclays Cuts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $121.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KMB. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.63.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $125.03 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

