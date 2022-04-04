Barclays Cuts Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target to GBX 155

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.67.

VOD opened at $16.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

