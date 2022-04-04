Barclays Cuts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $186.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.52.

NYSE WSM opened at $141.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $127.85 and a 52 week high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.18%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $312,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,030 shares of company stock worth $8,152,416 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

