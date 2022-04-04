Barclays Lowers Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has $103.00 price target on the stock.

W has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital lowered Wayfair from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered Wayfair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $211.25.

Shares of W stock opened at $111.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.10 and a beta of 2.90. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $343.80.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $150,080.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.70, for a total transaction of $662,997.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,822 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,777. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Wayfair by 11.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

