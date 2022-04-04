Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.47) to GBX 260 ($3.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barclays from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.60.

Barclays stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Barclays has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.2174 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Barclays by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 617.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

