Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.17) price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.19) price target on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Get Fidelity Special Values alerts:

Shares of LON GPE traded down GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 706.50 ($9.25). The company had a trading volume of 124,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,199. The stock has a market cap of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 119.92. Fidelity Special Values has a 1 year low of GBX 608 ($7.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 748 ($9.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.