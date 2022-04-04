Barclays Trims Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Target Price to $53.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.72.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

BBWI stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $45.46 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 115.32% and a net margin of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.