Barclays Trims Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Target Price to $117.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $132.00 to $117.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Clorox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $148.31.

Get Clorox alerts:

CLX opened at $142.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.67. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $127.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.75 and its 200 day moving average is $160.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,768,000 after buying an additional 327,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,639,000 after purchasing an additional 54,921 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,994,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,317,000 after purchasing an additional 216,687 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,542,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,407,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,335,000 after purchasing an additional 76,072 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clorox (Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.