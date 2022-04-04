Barclays Trims Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Target Price to $180.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RRX. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE RRX opened at $148.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.46. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $125.42 and a 1-year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.02). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regal Rexnord news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $128,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

