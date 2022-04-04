Barrington Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Copart in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

CPRT stock opened at $125.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.13. Copart has a 12 month low of $106.37 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.00 and its 200 day moving average is $138.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

