Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Lowered to “Sell” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX opened at $78.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.01. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baxter International news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Baxter International by 327.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 219,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 168,094 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 64.3% in the third quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 19,221.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 908,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,068,000 after acquiring an additional 903,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Baxter International by 5,070.2% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 157,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after acquiring an additional 154,640 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.