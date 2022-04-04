Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $78.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

In related news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

