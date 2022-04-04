Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Receives €102.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €104.44 ($114.77).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMW shares. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($107.69) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($131.87) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($123.08) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($117.58) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($148.35) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

BMW traded up €0.40 ($0.44) during trading on Monday, reaching €79.00 ($86.81). 1,064,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.21. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €67.58 ($74.26) and a twelve month high of €100.42 ($110.35). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €84.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

