BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBTV. Canaccord Genuity Group cut BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on BBTV from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get BBTV alerts:

BBTV stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.62. 23,825 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,295. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.78. BBTV has a one year low of C$1.92 and a one year high of C$10.96. The company has a market cap of C$74.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.