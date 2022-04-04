BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of BellRing Brands worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,157,000 after acquiring an additional 33,624 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 672,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 598,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after acquiring an additional 110,079 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,253,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 351,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of BRBR opened at $24.28 on Monday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $34.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $944.20 million, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $306.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

