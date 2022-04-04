Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 15,000 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of STAG traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.45. 37,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,649. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 129.20%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

