Berenberg Bank Trims NEXT (LON:NXT) Target Price to GBX 6,900

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 7,100 ($93.00) to GBX 6,900 ($90.39) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NXT. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,350 ($122.48) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 9,600 ($125.75) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,800 ($102.17) to GBX 7,280 ($95.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,250 ($121.17) target price on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NEXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,691.25 ($113.85).

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 6,160 ($80.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of £8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,711.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,527.87. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 5,578 ($73.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,484 ($111.13).

In related news, insider Soumen Das bought 1,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,755 ($101.59) per share, for a total transaction of £99,961.95 ($130,943.08).

About NEXT (Get Rating)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.