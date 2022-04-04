Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Rollins by 182.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,127,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,820,000 after buying an additional 728,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 72.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,356,000 after buying an additional 588,725 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 250.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 738,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after buying an additional 527,838 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rollins by 56.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after acquiring an additional 447,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Rollins by 50.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,297,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after acquiring an additional 434,554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $34.81 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.98.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

