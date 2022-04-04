Bessemer Group Inc. Has $440,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,165,592,000 after buying an additional 366,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 364.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 357,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,874,000 after buying an additional 280,378 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 117.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 261,719 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,367.8% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 223,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,500,000 after buying an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 494.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 116,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $258.82 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $231.35 and a 12 month high of $329.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.27 and a 200-day moving average of $280.22.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

