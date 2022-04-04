Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRGS. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in Progress Software by 57.0% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Progress Software by 141.1% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 60.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 51,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRGS opened at $47.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.15. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

PRGS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

