Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 62.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 55,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Everbridge by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,621,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Everbridge by 1.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 59.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Truist Financial lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

