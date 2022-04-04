BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BHP. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $48.20 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.51) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.44) to GBX 2,300 ($30.13) in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.62) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,163.53.

NYSE:BHP opened at $79.30 on Thursday. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 13.1%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

