BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BBAI. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.74. 185,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,465. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.41. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $39,142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $434,000. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides analytics solutions defense, intelligence, and commercial markets. Its suite of subscription-based products enables customers to catalog, curate, manage, automate, and visualize data feeds. The company is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

