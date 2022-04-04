BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.69. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 2.33.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $47.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,706 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043,299 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,430 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RP Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

