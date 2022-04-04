Birks Group (NYSE:BGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSE:BGI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BGI stock opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

