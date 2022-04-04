Bismuth (BIS) Market Capitalization Tops $2.58 Million

Bismuth (BIS) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and approximately $4,264.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bismuth alerts:

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003287 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004751 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bismuth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bismuth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.