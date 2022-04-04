BitBall Hits Market Cap of $1.81 Million (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $6,283.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

