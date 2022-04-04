Bitcoin Zero (BZX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13.00

Bitcoin Zero (BZX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $26,781.44 and approximately $13.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00048575 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,455.01 or 0.07485844 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,120.58 or 0.99927635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00048244 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.