BitTube (TUBE) Price Down 48.3% Over Last 7 Days

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 50.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $468,364.60 and $1,775.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitTube has traded 48.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.02 or 0.00481627 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 339,926,048 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

