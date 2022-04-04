BitWhite 1-Day Volume Tops $128,939.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $107,770.76 and $128,939.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006140 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

Buying and Selling BitWhite

