Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.75 and last traded at $76.75. Approximately 69 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 378,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BKH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.05.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Black Hills by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

