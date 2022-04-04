BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BB opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $20.17.

BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

