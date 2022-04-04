BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BB opened at $6.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $20.17.
BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackBerry (BB)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.