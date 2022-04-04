BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Director Sells $36,675.00 in Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $35,565.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $73.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.00. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

