BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.27 on Thursday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $315.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 143.77% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.37%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,140,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,561,000 after acquiring an additional 551,412 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 104,874 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 525,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 78,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 59,111 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,695,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.