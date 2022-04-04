Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (MYC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0613 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Blackrock MuniYield California Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NYSE MYC opened at $13.01 on Monday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 982,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after buying an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 26.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

