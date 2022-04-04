Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Account Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,921,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 5,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $128.13. 2,271,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,530. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.53.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 715,233 shares of company stock worth $45,925,395. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

