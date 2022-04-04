Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLMN. Barclays upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.42.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $21.51 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

