Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading 41.2% Higher

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) shot up 41.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.48. 145,609 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 676% from the average session volume of 18,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.
The firm has a market cap of C$25.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36.
