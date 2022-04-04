Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Shares Down 4.1%

Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.84 and last traded at $27.14. 948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 66,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $581.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bluegreen Vacations ( NYSE:BVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.90 million. Research analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $2,183,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 336.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 37,047 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 181,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 129,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile (NYSE:BVH)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

