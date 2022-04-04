Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $370.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BOLIF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SEB Equities cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 390 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 340 to SEK 390 in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOLIF remained flat at $$45.15 on Wednesday. Boliden AB has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

