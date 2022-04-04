Boson Protocol Market Cap Tops $87.16 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002481 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $87.16 million and $2.41 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005492 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000708 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00024664 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.27 or 0.00688168 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,444,992 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

