Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,070,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,688,422,000 after acquiring an additional 357,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,086,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,803,000 after acquiring an additional 745,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,514,000 after acquiring an additional 112,596 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,485,000 after buying an additional 38,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,547,000 after buying an additional 195,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 3,593 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.68, for a total value of $667,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,462 shares of company stock worth $6,854,818. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARE stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.10. 499,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,315. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.73 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARE. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

