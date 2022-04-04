Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 68,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,276,000 after acquiring an additional 26,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.91. 17,293,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,978,127. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.51 and its 200-day moving average is $156.03. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $127.27 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $401.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

