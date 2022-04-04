Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 3,314 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $5,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PVH by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PVH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PVH traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $78.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.23. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.18.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PVH from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

