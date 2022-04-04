Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 21.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Prologis by 59.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Prologis by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $2.93 on Monday, reaching $162.87. 30,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,119,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.76 and a 1-year high of $169.93. The stock has a market cap of $120.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

