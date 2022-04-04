Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
BCLI stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $120.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.05. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.46.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.
