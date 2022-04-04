Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

BCLI stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $120.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of -0.05. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 34,075 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

