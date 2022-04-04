Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.69.

BRZE opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12. Braze has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Braze will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

